Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Shares Down 0.9%

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX)’s stock price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.75 and last traded at C$7.88. Approximately 53,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 153,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.95.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.88.

In related news, Senior Officer Doug Reddy purchased 26,500 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,123,060.56.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

