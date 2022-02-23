Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Trading Down 0.7%

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) was down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.48 and last traded at $35.58. Approximately 131,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 236,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.84.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average is $40.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

