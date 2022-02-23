Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Trading Down 1.5%

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS)’s stock price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.81 ($0.01). Approximately 9,784,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 22,449,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.82 ($0.01).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.86. The firm has a market cap of £8.91 million and a PE ratio of -2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Angus Energy plc, an investment holding company, engages in the development, production, and distribution of hydrocarbons to third parties in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates the Brockham and Lidsey oil fields. It also holds a 51% interest in Saltfleetby Gas Field in Lincolnshire; 25% interest in the Balcombe field discovery; and a 12.5% interest in the A24 prospect.

