Head-To-Head Survey: UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) & Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) and Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares UFP Technologies and Sight Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Technologies 8.63% 9.17% 7.92% Sight Sciences N/A N/A N/A

This table compares UFP Technologies and Sight Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Technologies $179.37 million 3.06 $13.37 million $2.22 32.86 Sight Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

UFP Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Sight Sciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for UFP Technologies and Sight Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sight Sciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

UFP Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $81.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.03%. Sight Sciences has a consensus price target of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 160.79%. Given Sight Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sight Sciences is more favorable than UFP Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.2% of UFP Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of Sight Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of UFP Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UFP Technologies beats Sight Sciences on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc. engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. ?It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging. The firm also providing highly engineered products and components to customers in the automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets. ?Its products include military uniform and gear components, automotive interior trim, athletic padding, environmentally friendly protective packaging, air filtration, abrasive nail files, and protective cases and inserts. ?The company was founded by Richard L. Bailly, Robert W. Drew, Sr. and William H. Shaw in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, MA.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

