The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Avidity Biosciences worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter worth $220,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 104,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RNA opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.71. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

