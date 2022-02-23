Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,896 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,196 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Peoples Bancorp worth $11,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEBO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 24.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,391,000 after purchasing an additional 370,482 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 14.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 358,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 46,318 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 148.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 149.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.41.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEBO shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

