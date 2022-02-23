Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Blucora worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Blucora by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Blucora by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Blucora by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Blucora by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Blucora by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 18,000 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $304,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 19,978 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $324,043.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 47,978 shares of company stock worth $796,083. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCOR opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. Blucora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $963.50 million, a PE ratio of 141.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.66.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. Blucora had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

