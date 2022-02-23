Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Tenneco during the third quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 218.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter worth about $161,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $819.49 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $12.87.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

