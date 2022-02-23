Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.04% of iShares US Regional Banks ETF worth $51,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 223.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 109.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Regional Banks ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $63.91 on Wednesday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 1 year low of $53.41 and a 1 year high of $69.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.35.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.