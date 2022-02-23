Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.65. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $8.69.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

