GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 702,071 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.97% of GasLog Partners worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 277,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 109,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GasLog Partners stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. GasLog Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $187.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.53 million. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLOP. TheStreet lowered GasLog Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

