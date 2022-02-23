Marshall Wace LLP Takes $2.40 Million Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 43,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 290,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after buying an additional 22,485 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $139.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.71 and a 200-day moving average of $177.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.31 and a twelve month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

