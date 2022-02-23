Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 3,099 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 29.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,951,000 after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 26.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 266,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,766,000 after acquiring an additional 55,607 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,492,000 after acquiring an additional 23,858 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 302,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $132,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,658,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,940 shares of company stock worth $18,501,815. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTEK. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.40.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $147.98 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.01 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.38. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

