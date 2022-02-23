Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of AJRD opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.82. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.79 and a 1-year high of $52.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.52.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $589.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.43 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 52.80% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

