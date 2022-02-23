Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $220,000 in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth $1,622,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABMD. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.75.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total value of $1,258,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total value of $965,311.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,956 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $296.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.64, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.36. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.27 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

