Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.05.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

