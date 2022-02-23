DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,639 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $53,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,675 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67,066 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $10,383,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at about $1,447,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $538,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DKS opened at $100.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.76 and a 1 year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

