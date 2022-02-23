Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $84.19 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $202.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 82,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTLA shares. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

