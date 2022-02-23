$1.48 EPS Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will report $1.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.46. Korn Ferry posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

KFY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

KFY opened at $64.66 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 444.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

