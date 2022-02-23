Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,328 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.79% of Avis Budget Group worth $52,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 91.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at $227,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.67.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $150.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.09. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 1,056.40% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

