Analysts Expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Brookline Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

In other news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $17.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.69. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $17.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

