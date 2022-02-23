Morgan Stanley Has $55.16 Million Stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,981 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Lightspeed POS worth $55,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lightspeed POS by 13.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,613,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,972,000 after buying an additional 309,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lightspeed POS by 22.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,592,000 after buying an additional 453,416 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth approximately $178,731,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Lightspeed POS by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,823,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,559,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Lightspeed POS by 19.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,532,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,643,000 after buying an additional 247,441 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSPD. BTIG Research cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

Shares of LSPD opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average of $69.87. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 3.78. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

