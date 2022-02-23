Morgan Stanley Has $56.34 Million Stock Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,484 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 11.02% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $56,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPEI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46.

