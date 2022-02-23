Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 330 ($4.49) price objective on the stock.

J has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 275 ($3.74) to GBX 285 ($3.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.13) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.42) to GBX 300 ($4.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 290.83 ($3.96).

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

