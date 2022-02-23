Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,040,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,824 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.44% of Focus Financial Partners worth $54,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.73. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.93 and a 12-month high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $523.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

