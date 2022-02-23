Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Holdings Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 584,053 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 3.68% of Piedmont Lithium worth $31,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth about $856,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,748,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.43. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $88.97.

In other news, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 3,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $186,453.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Bruce Czachor purchased 1,933 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.49 per share, with a total value of $99,530.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,933 shares of company stock valued at $333,980 and sold 9,685 shares valued at $512,591. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

