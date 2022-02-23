Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Position Reduced by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 41,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Insperity by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,842,000 after acquiring an additional 13,948 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,365,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Insperity by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 511,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,696,000 after acquiring an additional 108,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

NSP stock opened at $88.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.88 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

