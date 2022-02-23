Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,349 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,928,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth $370,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth $207,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 121,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 214.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC opened at $98.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

In other news, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

