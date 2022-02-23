Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR opened at $75.74 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $78.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTR. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

