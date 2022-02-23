Invesco Ltd. Sells 445,951 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233,654 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 445,951 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.02% of SM Energy worth $32,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SM. FMR LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 2,020,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 222,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 222,219 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SM Energy by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,527,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,634,000 after purchasing an additional 293,814 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in SM Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,567,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,623,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,615,000 after purchasing an additional 726,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of SM opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $38.25.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

