Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OUT opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.36. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.93 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.39 and a beta of 1.77.

OUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

