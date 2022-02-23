Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in LivaNova in the second quarter valued at $45,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova in the second quarter valued at $122,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in LivaNova by 15.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova in the second quarter valued at $139,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LIVN opened at $72.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.95. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $67.34 and a twelve month high of $93.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,784 shares of company stock worth $394,556 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.