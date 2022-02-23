eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 178.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of eHealth by 8.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $383,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.83. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The company has a market capitalization of $357.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of -0.01.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $337,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EHTH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays downgraded eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

