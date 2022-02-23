Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.
RARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.55.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. The business had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.
In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $109,859.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.
