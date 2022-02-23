Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 187.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Daseke were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DSKE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Daseke by 2,411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 449,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Daseke by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 116,949 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Daseke by 14,523.7% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 94,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Daseke by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after buying an additional 70,649 shares during the last quarter. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

DSKE stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. Daseke, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $11.69.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $394.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.65 million. Daseke had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 75.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

