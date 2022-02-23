Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 905,343 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 86.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,948,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905,343 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.08% of Option Care Health worth $47,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OPCH. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Option Care Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter worth $71,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter worth $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 483.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $157,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $448,260 in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

OPCH opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.96. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

