ITM Power (LON:ITM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $227.20

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 227.20 ($3.09) and last traded at GBX 228.24 ($3.10), with a volume of 1725163 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240.60 ($3.27).

ITM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 691 ($9.40) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.16) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ITM Power from GBX 500 ($6.80) to GBX 410 ($5.58) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.08) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 553.25 ($7.52).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -41.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 319.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 398.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

