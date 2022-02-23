UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Major Shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc Buys 35,994 Shares of Stock

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $304,869.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 40,200 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $326,022.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 50,126 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $461,159.20.

On Monday, February 14th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 5,035 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $44,408.70.

On Friday, February 11th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 99,039 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $852,725.79.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 35,872 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $304,912.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 81,177 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $624,251.13.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 234,746 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,591,577.88.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 1,021,249 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $6,260,256.37.

NYSE USER opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. UserTesting Inc has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $15.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82.

Several analysts have recently commented on USER shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UserTesting currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

