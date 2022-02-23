Custodian REIT (LON:CREI) Shares Down 2.3%

Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI)’s share price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 101.40 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 101.40 ($1.38). 383,829 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 488,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.80 ($1.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 105.28. The company has a market cap of £446.14 million and a PE ratio of 111.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Custodian REIT’s previous dividend of $1.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Custodian REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.89%.

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than Â£10 million at acquisition.

