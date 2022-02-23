RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (NYSE:RIV) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) were down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $15.98. Approximately 79,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 152,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $17.04.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.13%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,051,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after purchasing an additional 195,857 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 965.2% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 195,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 177,127 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 244,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 127,244 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 67,895 shares in the last quarter.
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (NYSE:RIV)
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
