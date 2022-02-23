RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (NYSE:RIV) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) were down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $15.98. Approximately 79,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 152,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $17.04.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.13%.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew O’neill acquired 5,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,051,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after purchasing an additional 195,857 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 965.2% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 195,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 177,127 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 244,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 127,244 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 67,895 shares in the last quarter.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (NYSE:RIV)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.