BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director William Scott Martin Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $194,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $77.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.08. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.27.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BancFirst by 54.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in BancFirst by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BancFirst by 12.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

