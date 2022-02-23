NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Trading Down 9.8%

Shares of NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47.

Get NovAccess Global alerts:

NovAccess Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XSNX)

NovAccess Global, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It provides novel diagnostics, therapeutics in cancer & neurological diseases and develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients. The company was founded on February 25, 1997 and is headquartered in Chesterland, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NovAccess Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovAccess Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.