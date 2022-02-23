BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Shares Up 0.1%

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $38.00. 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.93.

Get BNCCORP alerts:

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter. BNCCORP had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 16.78%.

BNCCORP, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the operation of community banking and wealth management businesses. It also conducts mortgage banking through a consumer-direct channel. The company was founded by Gregory K. Cleveland and Tracy J. Scott in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, ND.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNCCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNCCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.