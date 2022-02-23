Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,293 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 88.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,293 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 66.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 162,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after buying an additional 64,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $79.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.80. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $73.40 and a 1 year high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

