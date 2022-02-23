Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 62,988 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,394,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,988 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.73% of Super Micro Computer worth $51,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

SMCI stock opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.37. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.94.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $1,255,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $374,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMCI. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

