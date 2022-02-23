Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,448 Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVA. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 11.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 30.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 93,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,469,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,376,000 after purchasing an additional 79,682 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,825,000 after purchasing an additional 32,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
NYSE AVA opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.61.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.
Avista Profile
Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avista (AVA)
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA).
Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.