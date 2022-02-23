Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Position Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,135 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

SPHD stock opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.24.

