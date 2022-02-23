Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,497 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,514,000 after buying an additional 612,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,038,000 after acquiring an additional 531,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,007,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,712,000 after buying an additional 33,985 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 17.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,432,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,556,000 after acquiring an additional 508,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1,351.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,732,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXEL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.27.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $828,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $1,074,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

