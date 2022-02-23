Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.07% of Spotify Technology worth $30,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

NYSE:SPOT opened at $149.38 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $148.10 and a 12 month high of $339.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPOT. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.46.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.