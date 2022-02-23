Invesco Ltd. Buys 10,730 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.02% of NV5 Global worth $30,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $101.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.98 and a 200 day moving average of $110.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.58 and a 1-year high of $141.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded NV5 Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $1,066,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

